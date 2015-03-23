Watch how to download trading robots for free
Average of ATR - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Published:
- Updated:
This is a custom indicator for MetaTrader 4.
This is a custom indicator for MetaTrader 4. ATR has been well known as market volatility indicator, ATR bring insight of market strength conditions within specified period.
Average of ATR (AATR) is simple but effective indicator to confirm any price action trading strategy. This compares ATR to its own average.
Confirmation rule is simple, scan for price action if the ATR line crossed up from below Average of ATR or take order on that time based on your signal.
