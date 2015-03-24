CodeBaseSections
Candle Movement Monitoring - indicator for MetaTrader 4

The red color of the indicator shows that the previous candle is a negative candle and lime color indicates a positive candle.

The red color of the numbers on the table "now" indicates that the movement of candle has reached the maximum movement, and lime color indicates that the movement reaches the average candle movement.

To move the data table, press the key "M" for 1-2 seconds, after the key "M" was released, click the mouse on the desired area.

Monitoring the movement of the previous candle.

ForexLine ForexLine

ForexLine indicator provide signals for trade, white line (sell signal) and the blue line (buy signal).

FMOneEA FMOneEA

FMOneEA is a scalping Expert Advisor based on MA and MACD indicators.

Indicator Values to CSV Indicator Values to CSV

Save your indicator values and Open, High, Low, Close, Volume data to a csv file of your choice.

Market Data to CSV Market Data to CSV

Saves all historical bar data (Open timestamp, Open, High, Low, Volume) and every new tick to CSV of your choice.