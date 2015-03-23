CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

COT - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Boeing737 | English Русский Español Deutsch 日本語
Views:
58265
Rating:
(26)
Published:
Updated:
COT.mq4 (28.65 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

This indicator uses reports by CFTC. These reports are published on the website www.cftc.gov in two formats, "Excel" and "Text".

  • Select reports in text format of the category "Futures-and-Options Combined Reports", or "Futures Only Reports".
  • Download five files and then rename them. All of the files in the archives have the same name annualof.txt, or annual.txt, so they must be renamed. The file for current year must be renamed in 2015.txt.
  • The second file for past year must be renamed in 2014.txt and so on. Old version of the indicator used files type of A.txt, B.txt, C.txt, D.txt, E.txt. So as not to rename these files every year, I began to use files type of year.txt, in new version of the indicator.
  • Then place the renamed files it the folder MQL4\Files. After that, you can start to use the indicator.

The indicator creates files and global variables with names code.bin. To update these files, you should change values of global variables from 0 to 1, (press F3). Then click "Refresh" to refresh the chart. If you want to update all of files at once, use global variable named "Update files code.bin".

The variable "Code", which you can see in the settings of the indicator, means market code of a futures. For example, the code of wheat is equal 001602.

The indicator for the analysis of CFTC reports.

Draw Ellipse Draw Ellipse

The script creates an ellipse on window drop.

Blue Spread Blue Spread

The indicator shows current spread with color line.

Average of ATR Average of ATR

Average of ATR (AATR) is simple but effective indicator to confirm any price action trading strategy.

FMOneEA FMOneEA

FMOneEA is a scalping Expert Advisor based on MA and MACD indicators.