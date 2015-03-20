Overlay and Spread Charts for 2 symbols

This is the improved version of the "HarmonikManual", with more attractive and easier to use.

A simple label that shows information like Ask & Bid, OHLC prices, volume, spread, remaining candle time, local & server time.

This indicator is a composite of several indicators: Fibonacci, Pivot Point, ZigZag, MACD and Moving Average which are combined in this indicator.

BB_OsMA indicator is the OsMA indicator in the form of spheroid with a deviation as the upper and lower bands.