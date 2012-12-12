Join our fan page
DMA (Displaced Moving Averages) - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The real author:
LenIFCHIK
The DMA (Displaced Moving Averages) indicator places three Moving Averages in the main window:
- 3-period Moving Average displaced forward on three periods (SR DMA);
- 7-period Moving Average displaced forward on five periods (MR DMA);
- 25-period Moving Average displaced forward on five periods (LR DMA).
The indicator is drawn on the basis of the description given in Joe DiNapoli book "Trading with DiNapoli Levels".
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in CodeBase at mql4.com on 30.03.2010.
Fig.1 The Displaced Moving Averages indicator.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1191
