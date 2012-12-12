CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Experts

Exp_Candles_XSmoothed - expert for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
5193
Rating:
(19)
Published:
Updated:
exp_xcandles_smoothed.mq5 (8.13 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (134.03 KB) view
tradealgorithms.mqh (67.73 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
candles_smoothed.mq5 (6.49 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The breakthrough trading system using the Candles_Smoothed indicator. A signal to perform a deal is formed at bar closing if the breakthrough level is higher than high or lower than low of the indicator candlestick.

Place Candles_Smoothed.ex5 compiled file to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.

Fig. 1. The instances of history of deals on the chart.

Fig. 1. The instances of history of deals in the chart.

 Testing results for 2011 at USDCHF H4:

Fig. 2. Charts of testing results

Fig. 2. Chart of testing results

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1190

AdaptiveRenko AdaptiveRenko

The NRTR Moving Average from Konstantin Kopyrkin for trailing stops and trends display

MALR MALR

The Moving Average of a linear regression with two levels of bands like John Bollinger bands

DMA (Displaced Moving Averages) DMA (Displaced Moving Averages)

Displaced Moving Averages

Exp_Oracle Exp_Oracle

The Expert Advisor is drawn on the Oracle redrawing indicator