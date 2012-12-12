Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Exp_Candles_XSmoothed - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 5193
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The breakthrough trading system using the Candles_Smoothed indicator. A signal to perform a deal is formed at bar closing if the breakthrough level is higher than high or lower than low of the indicator candlestick.
Place Candles_Smoothed.ex5 compiled file to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.
Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.
Fig. 1. The instances of history of deals in the chart.
Testing results for 2011 at USDCHF H4:
Fig. 2. Chart of testing results
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1190
The NRTR Moving Average from Konstantin Kopyrkin for trailing stops and trends displayMALR
The Moving Average of a linear regression with two levels of bands like John Bollinger bands
Displaced Moving AveragesExp_Oracle
The Expert Advisor is drawn on the Oracle redrawing indicator