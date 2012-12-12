CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Experts

Exp_Oracle - expert for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
4950
Rating:
(19)
Published:
Updated:
\MQL5\Include\
tradealgorithms.mqh (67.73 KB) view
exp_oracle.mq5 (8.6 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
oracle.mq5 (9.37 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The Exp_Oracle Expert Advisor is drawn on the basis of signals taken from the Oracle redrawing indicator. A signal to perform a deal is formed at bar closing if a zero level of the signal line of the indicator breakthroughs or the signal line changes the direction and also if there is crossing of the signal line and indicator (depending on the options selected in the input parameter Mode).

Place Oracle.ex5 compiled file to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests. It should be noted that since the Oracle indicator redraws, the final chart obtained after testing the Expert Advisor, the deals and changes on the indicator lines will not match!

Fig. 1. The instances of history of deals on the chart.

Fig. 1. The instances of history of deals in the chart.

Testing results for 2011 at UDSCHF H4:

Fig. 2. Charts of testing results

Fig. 2. Charts of testing results

 

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1179

DMA (Displaced Moving Averages) DMA (Displaced Moving Averages)

Displaced Moving Averages

Exp_Candles_XSmoothed Exp_Candles_XSmoothed

The breakthrough trading system using the Candles_Smoothed indicator.

Color Parabolic Color Parabolic

The iSAR indicator's main advantage is that it is based on current price time series thanks to which it can be applied to the other indicators

Exp_JBrainSig1_UltraRSI Exp_JBrainSig1_UltraRSI

The Exp_JBrainSig1_UltraRSI Expert Advisor uses the values of JBrainTrend1Sig and UltraRSI indicators to analyze the market state.