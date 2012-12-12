CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

MALR - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Vladislav Eremeev | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
6941
Rating:
(18)
Published:
Updated:
malr.mq5 (4.82 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The Moving Average of a linear regression with two levels of bands like John Bollinger bands.

Parameters:

  • ChannelReversal - Relative width of the narrow channel.
  • ChannelBreakout - Relative width of a wide channel, channel width is measured from the narrow channel (i.e. if a previous parameter = 1, and this = 2, the wide channel width will be = 3)

EURUSD H1 MALR

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1186

Momemtum In Time Momemtum In Time

The indicator of price movement relative to one selected time point

Oracle Oracle

According to the author it is the best forecast indicator. The oracle which can be trusted more than analysts

AdaptiveRenko AdaptiveRenko

The NRTR Moving Average from Konstantin Kopyrkin for trailing stops and trends display

Exp_Candles_XSmoothed Exp_Candles_XSmoothed

The breakthrough trading system using the Candles_Smoothed indicator.