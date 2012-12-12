Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
MALR - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 6941
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The Moving Average of a linear regression with two levels of bands like John Bollinger bands.
Parameters:
- ChannelReversal - Relative width of the narrow channel.
- ChannelBreakout
- Relative width of a wide channel, channel width is measured from the
narrow channel (i.e. if a previous parameter = 1, and this = 2, the wide
channel width will be = 3)
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1186
Momemtum In Time
The indicator of price movement relative to one selected time pointOracle
According to the author it is the best forecast indicator. The oracle which can be trusted more than analysts
AdaptiveRenko
The NRTR Moving Average from Konstantin Kopyrkin for trailing stops and trends displayExp_Candles_XSmoothed
The breakthrough trading system using the Candles_Smoothed indicator.