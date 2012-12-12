Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
SendPush - script for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 6757
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Description:
The simplest script to send instant PUSH-notifications to smartphone. It is quite naturally that before sending instant notifications you should set client terminal to send them to your smartphone!
Fig.1 Sending PUSH-notifications from the terminal on the computer.
Fig.2 Getting PUSH-notifications by smartphone.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1173
Adaptive Laguerre Filter
Adaptive filter with the ability to calculate the Laguerre polynomial of any orderInd - CosmoGround
The indicator of the star sky on the black chart
KPrmSt
The Cynthia Case stochastic.FineTuningMA
The MA indicator with the ability of fine configuration