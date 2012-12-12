CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Scripts

SendPush - script for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
6757
Rating:
(27)
Published:
Updated:
sendpush.mq5 (4.15 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Description:

The simplest script to send instant PUSH-notifications to smartphone. It is quite naturally that before sending instant notifications you should set client terminal to send them to your smartphone!

Fig.1 Sending PUSH-notifications from the terminal on the computer.

Fig.1 Sending PUSH-notifications from the terminal on the computer. 

Fig.2 Getting PUSH-notifications by smartphone.

Fig.2 Getting PUSH-notifications by smartphone. 

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1173

Adaptive Laguerre Filter Adaptive Laguerre Filter

Adaptive filter with the ability to calculate the Laguerre polynomial of any order

Ind - CosmoGround Ind - CosmoGround

The indicator of the star sky on the black chart

KPrmSt KPrmSt

The Cynthia Case stochastic.

FineTuningMA FineTuningMA

The MA indicator with the ability of fine configuration