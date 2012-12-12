CodeBaseSections
FineTuningMA - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
The real author:

gumgum

The MA indicator with the ability of fine configuration.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 05.04.2010.  

Fig.1 FineTuningMA

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1176

