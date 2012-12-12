Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
FineTuningMA - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 5571
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The real author:
gumgum
The MA indicator with the ability of fine configuration.
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 05.04.2010.
Fig.1 The FineTuningMA indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1176
KPrmSt
The Cynthia Case stochastic.SendPush
The simplest script to send instant PUSH-notifications to smartphone
Oracle
According to the author it is the best forecast indicator. The oracle which can be trusted more than analystsMomemtum In Time
The indicator of price movement relative to one selected time point