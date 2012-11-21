Watch how to download trading robots for free
Regression Analysis Alert - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- 14234
This Change Alert monitors barmenteros original indicator that compares four types of regression (linear, quadratic, logarithmic and exponential) and chooses the one that best fits the data analyzed.
The idea is fast detect regression support and resistance breaks, to faster reaction and decision making.
Changes are registered in Graph and Alert Panel as depicted above.
Example: [***** LinReg=0.00024 ***** and LogReg --> LinReg] indicates that the best type of regression changed to LinReg, as shown in the Alert panel.
Recommendations:
- If you use in low timeframes (like M1) or too many symbols changes can generate many Alerts.
- For more informations about the original indicator access https://www.mql5.com/en/code/352.
