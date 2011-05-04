Regression Analysis

This indicator compares four types of regression (linear, quadratic, logarithmic and exponential) and chooses the one that best fits the data analyzed.



This analysis is done every time there is a new tick.

input ushort dp_limiter = 100 ; input uint endpos = 0 ; input double multStdDev = 1.96 ; input inputs_switch comments =On; input inputs_switch record =Off;

In the left top corner of the chart four values are displayed.

These values represent the dispersion of data regarding to its regression, so the smallest value indicates the best option.

Additionally, the indicator allows recording these values into a text file for further analysis.