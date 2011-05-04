Join our fan page
Regression Analysis - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- 15041
This indicator compares four types of regression (linear, quadratic, logarithmic and exponential) and chooses the one that best fits the data analyzed.
This analysis is done every time there is a new tick.
//--- input parameters // dp_limiter It should be >2 . If not it will be autoset to default value input ushort dp_limiter =100; // Number of data points input uint endpos =0; // Last value position input double multStdDev =1.96; // Bands separation input inputs_switch comments =On; // Comments switch input inputs_switch record =Off; // Record info into a file text
In the left top corner of the chart four values are displayed.
These values represent the dispersion of data regarding to its regression, so the smallest value indicates the best option.
Additionally, the indicator allows recording these values into a text file for further analysis.
