ParkinsonHistVolatility - indicator for MetaTrader 5

This indicator represents an implementation of the Parkinson's historical volatility of a financial asset. It is very similar to the Average True Range technical indicator.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com 23.09.2010.   

Fig.1 The ParkinsonHistVolatility Indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1060

HistVolatility HistVolatility

This indicator calculates the classic historical volatility of a financial asset.

CCI_DrawMode CCI_DrawMode

Implementation of the option to change the drawing mode, as exemplified by the CCI indicator.

AroonSignal AroonSignal

The signal indicator based on the Aroon indicator values.

Regression Analysis Alert Regression Analysis Alert

Change Alert for barmenteros original indicator that compares four types of regression (linear, quadratic, logarithmic and exponential) and chooses the one that best fits the data analyzed.