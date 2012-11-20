Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
ParkinsonHistVolatility - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 7107
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
This indicator represents an implementation of the Parkinson's historical volatility of a financial asset. It is very similar to the Average True Range technical indicator.
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com 23.09.2010.
Fig.1 The ParkinsonHistVolatility Indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1060
This indicator calculates the classic historical volatility of a financial asset.CCI_DrawMode
Implementation of the option to change the drawing mode, as exemplified by the CCI indicator.
The signal indicator based on the Aroon indicator values.Regression Analysis Alert
Change Alert for barmenteros original indicator that compares four types of regression (linear, quadratic, logarithmic and exponential) and chooses the one that best fits the data analyzed.