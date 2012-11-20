CodeBaseSections
Indicators

AroonSignal - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Views:
9064
Rating:
(16)
Published:
Updated:
aroonsignal.mq5 (8.15 KB)
The signal indicator based on the Aroon indicator values.

Fig.1 The AroonSignal Indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1065

