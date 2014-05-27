CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Experts

SignalsDemo - expert for MetaTrader 4

MetaQuotes | English Русский Español Deutsch Português 한국어 Français Italiano Türkçe
Views:
31815
Rating:
(48)
Published:
Updated:
\MQL4\Include\Tools\
DateTime.mqh (17.35 KB) view
\MQL4\Experts\SignalsDemo\
SignalsDemoDialog.mqh (24.4 KB) view
SignalsDemo.mq4 (2.13 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The SignalsDemo Expert Advisor uses the trade signals functions.

It shows the properties of the signals, available in client terminal, allows to modify the signal copy settings and subscribe or unsubscribe to the selected trade signal.

For work of the Expert Advisor you must login to MQL5.community in client terminal (enter your login in MQL5.community using Main menu->Tools->Options, tab "Community") and allow modification of the Signals settings in Experts Advisor options:

Fig. 1. Allow modification of Signals settings in Expert Advisor options

Fig. 1. Allow modification of Signals settings in Expert Advisor options

Fig. 2. Trade signals control in MetaTrader 4. SignalsDemo Expert Advisor

Fig. 2. Trade signals control in MetaTrader 4. SignalsDemo Expert Advisor


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/11409

XigXag XigXag

Typical zigzag indicator

Step Up and Down Forex Indicator Step Up and Down Forex Indicator

Step Up and Down Forex Indicator draws the price direction movement with single arrow Up or Down on the trading chart.

QuotesDemo QuotesDemo

The Expert Advisor shows the current values of World Stock Indices from Google Finance using WebRequest function.

STOPD Levels MTF STOPD Levels MTF

Plot the STOPD Price Levels based on user specified timeframe.