CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Step Up and Down Forex Indicator - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Roberto Jacobs
Views:
52823
Rating:
(32)
Published:
Updated:
stepupdown.mq4 (8.43 KB) view
StepUpDown.mq4 (11.13 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Step Up and Down Forex Indicator draws the price direction movement with single arrow Up or Down on the trading chart.

Step Up and Down Forex Indicator


New Update for Step Up Down Forex Indicator.

StepUpDown Forex Indicator Update 2014/06/23, include:
1. Update and add new formulas.
2. Add functions Alerts, when the arrow appears or change direction.




DailyLines DailyLines

DailyLines Vertical lines starting new Day with above name of the DAY. Period Separators with options to choose different styles.

Heatmap, Gradient and Scale representation of symbols Heatmap, Gradient and Scale representation of symbols

The purpose of the present code is to demonstrate how easy it is to create color scales, color gradients and heatmaps with the MQL4 language and functions.

XigXag XigXag

Typical zigzag indicator

SignalsDemo SignalsDemo

The Expert Advisor shows the properties of the signals, allows to modify the signal copy settings and subscribe or unsubscribe to the selected trade signal.