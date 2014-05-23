Join our fan page
Step Up and Down Forex Indicator - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- 52823
Step Up and Down Forex Indicator draws the price direction movement with single arrow Up or Down on the trading chart.
New Update for Step Up Down Forex Indicator.
StepUpDown Forex Indicator Update 2014/06/23, include:
1. Update and add new formulas.
2. Add functions Alerts, when the arrow appears or change direction.
DailyLines Vertical lines starting new Day with above name of the DAY. Period Separators with options to choose different styles.Heatmap, Gradient and Scale representation of symbols
The purpose of the present code is to demonstrate how easy it is to create color scales, color gradients and heatmaps with the MQL4 language and functions.
Typical zigzag indicatorSignalsDemo
The Expert Advisor shows the properties of the signals, allows to modify the signal copy settings and subscribe or unsubscribe to the selected trade signal.