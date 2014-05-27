CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Experts

QuotesDemo - expert for MetaTrader 4

MetaQuotes | English Русский Español Deutsch Português 한국어 Français Italiano Türkçe
Views:
22490
Rating:
(55)
Published:
Updated:
\MQL4\Include\Tools\
DateTime.mqh (17.35 KB) view
\MQL4\Experts\QuotesDemo\
quotesdialog.mqh (5.53 KB) view
tableparser.mqh (12.49 KB) view
quotesdemo.mq4 (4.06 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The Expert Advisor shows the current values of World Stock Indices from Google Finance using WebRequest function. The quotes are updated every 10 seconds.

For working with server you need to add "https://www.google.com/finance" to the list of the allowed URLs (Main menu->Tools->Options, "Expert Advisors" tab):

Fig. 1. Adding Google Finance to the list of allowed URLs

Fig. 2. Realtime World Stock Indices from Google Finance

Fig. 2. Realtime World Stock Indices from Google Finance

SignalsDemo SignalsDemo

The Expert Advisor shows the properties of the signals, allows to modify the signal copy settings and subscribe or unsubscribe to the selected trade signal.

XigXag XigXag

Typical zigzag indicator

STOPD Levels MTF STOPD Levels MTF

Plot the STOPD Price Levels based on user specified timeframe.

MACD MACD

MACD indicator.