QuotesDemo - expert for MetaTrader 4
The Expert Advisor shows the current values of World Stock Indices from Google Finance using WebRequest function. The quotes are updated every 10 seconds.
For working with server you need to add "https://www.google.com/finance" to the list of the allowed URLs (Main menu->Tools->Options, "Expert Advisors" tab):
Fig. 2. Realtime World Stock Indices from Google Finance
