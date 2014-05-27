XigXag is a modification of the ZigZag indiactor. This is used in the Xtrader which can be found on the Market place. The input parameters are best described here: https://www.mql5.com/en/code/7796

ExtDepth =12; Number of bars for the next high or low when calculating ExtDeviation.

=12; Number of bars for the next high or low when calculating ExtDeviation. ExtDeviation =5; Number of pips higher or lower than previous high or low.

=5; Number of pips higher or lower than previous high or low. ExtBackstep=3; Minimal amount of bars between highs and lows.

Xtrader uses this indicator to generalize highs and lows for opening and closings positions at a loss.