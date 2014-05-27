CodeBaseSections
XigXag - indicator for MetaTrader 4

XigXag.mq4
XigXag is a modification of the ZigZag indiactor. This is used in the Xtrader which can be found on the Market place. The input parameters are best described here: https://www.mql5.com/en/code/7796

  • ExtDepth=12; Number of bars for the next high or low when calculating ExtDeviation.
  • ExtDeviation=5; Number of pips higher or lower than previous high or low.
  • ExtBackstep=3; Minimal amount of bars between highs and lows.

XigXag and Xtrader

Xtrader uses this indicator to generalize highs and lows for opening and closings positions at a loss.

