Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
XigXag - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 35874
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
XigXag is a modification of the ZigZag indiactor. This is used in the Xtrader which can be found on the Market place. The input parameters are best described here: https://www.mql5.com/en/code/7796
- ExtDepth=12; Number of bars for the next high or low when calculating ExtDeviation.
- ExtDeviation=5; Number of pips higher or lower than previous high or low.
- ExtBackstep=3; Minimal amount of bars between highs and lows.
Xtrader uses this indicator to generalize highs and lows for opening and closings positions at a loss.
Step Up and Down Forex Indicator draws the price direction movement with single arrow Up or Down on the trading chart.DailyLines
DailyLines Vertical lines starting new Day with above name of the DAY. Period Separators with options to choose different styles.
The Expert Advisor shows the properties of the signals, allows to modify the signal copy settings and subscribe or unsubscribe to the selected trade signal.QuotesDemo
The Expert Advisor shows the current values of World Stock Indices from Google Finance using WebRequest function.