Indicators

SizeBar - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
SizeBar.mq5 (4.45 KB) view
Real author:

zfs

Indicator of bar sizes in points with due regard to spread and maximum one way movement only. The author recommends using it with other charts for finding relative size of bars out.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in CodeBase on September 30, 2012.

Fig.1. SizeBar Indicator

Fig.1. SizeBar Indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/11367

