ExchangePrice - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- 4216
- Published:
- Updated:
Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance
Real author:
papaklass
The indicator displays change of a current price regarding the price countBarsS/countBarsL bars ago.
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in CodeBase on November 12, 2013.
Fig.1. ExchangePrice Indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/11366
