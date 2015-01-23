CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

MaByMa_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
4018
Rating:
(31)
Published:
Updated:
MaByMa.mq5 (8.05 KB) view
MaByMa_HTF.mq5 (11.74 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (134.03 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The MaByMa indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4;  // Indicator chart period (timeframe)

To provide correct operation of the indicator, place the compiled MaByMa.mq5 indicator file in terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig.1. MaByMa_HTF Indicator

Fig.1. MaByMa_HTF Indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/11344

Exp_ForexOFFTrend Exp_ForexOFFTrend

The Exp_ForexOFFTrend Expert Advisor is based on the signals of the ForexOFFTrend trend indicator.

ForexOFFTrend_HTF ForexOFFTrend_HTF

The ForexOFFTrend indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.

ExchangePrice ExchangePrice

The indicator displays change of a current price regarding the price countBarsS/countBarsL bars ago.

SizeBar SizeBar

Indicator of bar sizes in points with due regard to spread and maximum one way movement only.