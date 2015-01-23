CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

ForexOFFTrend_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
4116
Rating:
(26)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The ForexOFFTrend indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4;  // Indicator chart period (timeframe)

To provide correct operation of the indicator, place the compiled TSI_DeMarker.mq5 indicator file in terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig.1. ForexOFFTrend_HTF Indicator

Fig.1. ForexOFFTrend_HTF Indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/11282

WmiVol WmiVol

Optimal trading time indicator.

ForexOFFTrend ForexOFFTrend

The trend indicator drawn in the form of the colored cloud.

Exp_ForexOFFTrend Exp_ForexOFFTrend

The Exp_ForexOFFTrend Expert Advisor is based on the signals of the ForexOFFTrend trend indicator.

MaByMa_HTF MaByMa_HTF

The MaByMa indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.