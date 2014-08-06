Watch how to download trading robots for free
MaByMaSignal - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Real author:
excelf
A semaphore signal indicator that uses the algorithm of crossing of two Moving Averages obtained from two consecutive averages.
Figure 1. The MaByMaSignal indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/11346
