ATR_Normalize_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
5594
The ATR_Normalize indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters:
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)
To provide correct operation of the indicator, place the compiled ATR_Normalize.mq5 indicator file in terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.
Figure 1. Indicator ATR_Normalize_HTF
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/11337
