ATR_Normalize_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
5594
Rating:
(33)
Published:
Updated:
ATR_Normalize.mq5 (8.36 KB) view
ATR_Normalize_HTF.mq5 (11.76 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (134.03 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance

The ATR_Normalize indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4;  // Indicator chart period (timeframe)

To provide correct operation of the indicator, place the compiled ATR_Normalize.mq5 indicator file in terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.

Figure 1. Indicator ATR_Normalize_HTF

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/11337

