Indicators

CHOWithFlat_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
CHO.mq5 (7.01 KB) view
CHOWithFlat.mq5 (10.12 KB) view
CHOWithFlat_HTF.mq5 (12.75 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (134.03 KB) view
The CHOWithFlat indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4;  // Indicator chart period (timeframe)

To provide correct operation of the indicator, place the compiled indicator files CHOWithFlat.mq5 and CHO.mq5 in terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig. 1. CHOWithFlat_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/11322

CHOWithFlat CHOWithFlat

Chaikin Oscillator with the market flat state detection option.

