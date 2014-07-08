Watch how to download trading robots for free
RSIWithFlat_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The RSIWithFlat indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters:
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)
To provide correct operation of the indicator, place the compiled indicator file RSIWithFlat.mq5 in terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.
Figure 1. The RSIWithFlat_HTF indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/11324
