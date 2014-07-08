Watch how to download trading robots for free
Join our fan page
CCMx_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- 4361
-
The CCMx indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)
To provide correct operation of the indicator, place the compiled CCMx.mq5 indicator file in terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.
Figure 1. The CCMx_HTF indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/11297
InverseReaction
The indicator shows when the price goes beyond the volatility range.CCMx
A non-normalized indicator that uses MACD, CCI and ADX for calculations.
RD-ForecastOsc_HTF
The RD-ForecastOsc indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.SR_Cloud
The indicator utilizes the idea of finding possible resistance and support levels, similar to the use of GSV.