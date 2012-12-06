The logic is quite simple and based on the alternation of narrow and wide ranges. Draw the indicator in the following way:

The histogram of the range of each candlestick (high - low). The line of average value of the range. The histogram of candlesticks body (abs(close - open)). The line of the average value of candlesticks body.



If there are several candlesticks in a row and both the range and the body size are less than their average value, so the next bar with the extended range is expected. Besides, if we have a series of candlesticks with the range and body size less than average and these candlesticks are located on the same price level, then a strong single directed movement is expected.



Recommendations: