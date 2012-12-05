The Expert Advisor Exp_BrakeParb based on the signals taken from the BrakeParb semaphore, signal, trend indicator. A signal to perform a deal is formed at bar closing when the indicator reverses, its color changes and a big color dot appears.

Place BrakeParb.ex5 compiled file to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.

Fig. 1. The instances of history of deals in the chart.

Testing results for 2011 at NZDUSD H4:

Fig. 2. Charts of testing results