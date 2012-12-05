CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Experts

Exp_BrakeParb - expert for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
3891
Rating:
(19)
Published:
Updated:
\MQL5\Indicators\
brakeparb.mq5 (9.94 KB) view
exp_brakeparb.mq5 (6.27 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The Expert Advisor Exp_BrakeParb based on the signals taken from the BrakeParb semaphore, signal, trend indicator. A signal to perform a deal is formed at bar closing when the indicator reverses, its color changes and a big color dot appears.

Place BrakeParb.ex5 compiled file to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.

Fig. 1. The instances of history of deals on the chart.

Fig. 1. The instances of history of deals in the chart.

Testing results for 2011 at NZDUSD H4:

Fig. 2. Charts of testing results

Fig. 2. Charts of testing results

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1101

Exp_BrakeExp Exp_BrakeExp

The trading system based on the signals taken from the BrakeExp semaphore, signal, trend indicator

Exp_BrakeMA Exp_BrakeMA

The trading system based on the signals taken from the BrakeMA semaphore, signal, trend indicator

USDx dollar index USDx dollar index

USDX is an index which measures the dollar's value against a basket of six basic currencies

WideRangePredictor WideRangePredictor

The indicator "warning" about the appearance of the bars with an extended range and/or strong directed movements