Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Exp_BrakeParb - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 3891
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The Expert Advisor Exp_BrakeParb based on the signals taken from the BrakeParb semaphore, signal, trend indicator. A signal to perform a deal is formed at bar closing when the indicator reverses, its color changes and a big color dot appears.
Place BrakeParb.ex5 compiled file to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.
Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.
Fig. 1. The instances of history of deals in the chart.
Testing results for 2011 at NZDUSD H4:
Fig. 2. Charts of testing results
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1101
The trading system based on the signals taken from the BrakeExp semaphore, signal, trend indicatorExp_BrakeMA
The trading system based on the signals taken from the BrakeMA semaphore, signal, trend indicator
USDX is an index which measures the dollar's value against a basket of six basic currenciesWideRangePredictor
The indicator "warning" about the appearance of the bars with an extended range and/or strong directed movements