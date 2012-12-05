Join our fan page
USDx dollar index - indicator for MetaTrader 5
USDX is an index which measures the dollar's value against a basket of six basic currencies: Euro (EUR), Yen (JPY), Pound sterling (GBP), Canadian dollar (CAD), Swedish krona (SEK) and Swiss franc (CHF).
The index is calculated as a weighted geometric value of these currencies using the following formula:
USDx=50,14348112*USDEUR^0,576*USDJPY^0,136*USDGBP^0,119*USDCAD^0,091*USDSEK^0,042*USDCHF^0,036
where the power coefficients correspond to the weights of currencies in the basket:
- Euro — 57,6 %;
- Yen - 13.6%;
- Pound Sterling - 11.9%;
- Canadian dollar - 9.1%;
- Swedish Krona - 4.2%;
- Swiss franc - 3.6%;
Before using activate EURUSD, USDJPY ,GBPUSD, USDCAD, USDSEK, USDCHF symbols in market survey and load the history according to symbols data.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1119
