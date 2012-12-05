CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

USDx dollar index - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Arduz | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
13752
Rating:
(24)
Published:
Updated:
usdx.mq5 (4.06 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

USDX is an index which measures the dollar's value against a basket of six basic currencies: Euro (EUR), Yen (JPY), Pound sterling (GBP), Canadian dollar (CAD), Swedish krona (SEK) and Swiss franc (CHF).

The index is calculated as a weighted geometric value of these currencies using the following formula:

USDx=50,14348112*USDEUR^0,576*USDJPY^0,136*USDGBP^0,119*USDCAD^0,091*USDSEK^0,042*USDCHF^0,036


where the power coefficients correspond to the weights of currencies in the basket:

  • Euro — 57,6 %;
  • Yen - 13.6%;
  • Pound Sterling - 11.9%;
  • Canadian dollar - 9.1%;
  • Swedish Krona - 4.2%;
  • Swiss franc - 3.6%;

The dollar index

Before using activate EURUSD, USDJPY ,GBPUSD, USDCAD, USDSEK, USDCHF symbols in market survey and load the history according to symbols data.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1119

Exp_BrakeParb Exp_BrakeParb

The trading system based on the signals taken from the BrakeParb semaphore, signal, trend indicator

Exp_BrakeExp Exp_BrakeExp

The trading system based on the signals taken from the BrakeExp semaphore, signal, trend indicator

WideRangePredictor WideRangePredictor

The indicator "warning" about the appearance of the bars with an extended range and/or strong directed movements

CloseSeries CloseSeries

The indicator displays a series of internal, external and single directed closing and prompts exit points on short-term trend trading