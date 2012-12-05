USDX is an index which measures the dollar's value against a basket of six basic currencies: Euro (EUR), Yen (JPY), Pound sterling (GBP), Canadian dollar (CAD), Swedish krona (SEK) and Swiss franc (CHF).

The index is calculated as a weighted geometric value of these currencies using the following formula:

USDx=50,14348112*USDEUR^0,576*USDJPY^0,136*USDGBP^0,119*USDCAD^0,091*USDSEK^0,042*USDCHF^0,036

where the power coefficients correspond to the weights of currencies in the basket:

Euro — 57,6 %;

Yen - 13.6%;

Pound Sterling - 11.9%;

Canadian dollar - 9.1%;

Swedish Krona - 4.2%;

Swiss franc - 3.6%;

Before using activate EURUSD, USDJPY ,GBPUSD, USDCAD, USDSEK, USDCHF symbols in market survey and load the history according to symbols data.