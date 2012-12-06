Join our fan page
Exp_BullsBears - expert for MetaTrader 5
- 4689
The Expert Advisor Exp_BullsBears based on the signals taken from the BullsBears semaphore signal trend indicator. A signal to perform a deal is formed at bar closing when the indicator reverses and its color changes.
Place BullsBears.ex5 compiled file to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.
Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.
Fig. 1. The instances of history of deals in the chart.
Testing results for 2011 at XAUUSD H4:
Fig. 2. Charts of testing results
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1102
