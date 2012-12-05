The Expert Advisor Exp_BrakeExp based on the signals taken from the BrakeExp semaphore, signal, trend indicator. The signal is formed when a bar is closing if there is reversal of indicator by changing color and occurrence of a big color dot.

Place BrakeExp.ex5 compiled file to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.

Fig. 1. The instances of history of deals on the chart.

Testing results for 2011 at USDCHF H4:

Fig. 2. Charts of testing results