Exp_BuySell - expert for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
7686
(18)
\MQL5\Include\
tradealgorithms.mqh (67.73 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
buysell.mq5 (9.26 KB) view
exp_buysell.mq5 (6.48 KB) view
Download as ZIP
The Expert Advisor Exp_BuySell based on the signals taken from the BuySell semaphore, signal, trend indicator. A signal to perform a deal is formed at bar closing when the indicator reverses, its color changes and a big color square appears.

Place BuySell.ex5 compiled file to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.

Fig. 1. The instances of history of deals on the chart.

Fig. 1. The instances of history of deals in the chart.

Testing results for 2011 at USDCHF H4:

Fig. 2. Charts of testing results

Fig. 2. Charts of testing results

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1109

