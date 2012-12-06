Join our fan page
Exp_BuySell - expert for MetaTrader 5
The Expert Advisor Exp_BuySell based on the signals taken from the BuySell semaphore, signal, trend indicator. A signal to perform a deal is formed at bar closing when the indicator reverses, its color changes and a big color square appears.
Place BuySell.ex5 compiled file to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.
Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.
Fig. 1. The instances of history of deals in the chart.
Testing results for 2011 at USDCHF H4:
Fig. 2. Charts of testing results
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1109
