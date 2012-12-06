The Expert Advisor Exp_BullsBearsEyes based on signal entry taken from the ColorBullsBearsEyes indicator. A signal to perform a deal is formed at bar closing when the average line of the indicator breakthroughs, histogram direction or signal line change and also overbought/oversold zones or the exit from the boundaries of these zones breakthrough (depending on the options selected in the input parameter Mode).

The ColorBullsBearsEyes indicator was assembled especially for using in the Expert Advisor and to this end all signal entry determine algorithms were placed in this indicator for a maximum simplicity of the Expert Advisor code. Trade signals themselves formed by the indicator are placed in the SignBuffer[] indicator buffer under a second number. The ColorBullsBearsEyes indicator is a modification of the BullsBearsEyes indicator.

Place the ColorBullsBearsEyes.ex5 compiled file to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.

Fig. 1. The instances of history of deals in the chart.

Testing results for 2011 at USDCHF H4:

Fig. 2. Chart of testing results