CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Experts

OBJ_EDIT_Example - expert for MetaTrader 4

MetaQuotes | English Русский Español Deutsch Português 한국어 Français Italiano Türkçe
Views:
8961
Rating:
(13)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Description:

The Expert Advisor shows the details of working with OBJ_LABEL graphic object.

It's written using MQL5 style, the graphic object properties (coordinates, corner, align) are controlled in OnChartEvent() event handler.

Note: The Expert Advisor works with MetaTrader 4 build 555 and higher.

Example of working with OBJ_EDIT graphic object.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/11075

Weekly and Monthly Pivot Weekly and Monthly Pivot

Weekly and Monthly Pivot shows resistance and support lines of pivots using classic formula

Catcher Profit 1.0 Catcher Profit 1.0

This isn't an operating EA, but profit management EA.

Time indicator Time indicator

Time indicator displays broker time and local computer time on the chart.

ALGLIB - Numerical Analysis Library ALGLIB - Numerical Analysis Library

ALGLIB math function library (v. 3.5.0) ported to MQL4.