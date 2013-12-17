Watch how to download trading robots for free
OBJ_EDIT_Example - expert for MetaTrader 4
Description:
The Expert Advisor shows the details of working with OBJ_LABEL graphic object.
It's written using MQL5 style, the graphic object properties (coordinates, corner, align) are controlled in OnChartEvent() event handler.
Note: The Expert Advisor works with MetaTrader 4 build 555 and higher.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/11075
