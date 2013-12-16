CodeBaseSections
Experts

Catcher Profit 1.0 - expert for MetaTrader 4

Alfredo Antonetti
Views:
28760
Rating:
(14)
Published:
Updated:
Description:

Once connected on the graph, this EA constantly checks the profit/loss value.

If percentage is false and profit becomes greater than maximum profit fixed, all trades are closed!

If percentage is true, all trades will be closed when the percentage profit will be greater than maximum percentage fixed!

Regards

Dottor Market




