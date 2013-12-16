Watch how to download trading robots for free
Catcher Profit 1.0 - expert for MetaTrader 4
Description:
Once connected on the graph, this EA constantly checks the profit/loss value.
If percentage is false and profit becomes greater than maximum profit fixed, all trades are closed!
If percentage is true, all trades will be closed when the percentage profit will be greater than maximum percentage fixed!
Regards
Dottor Market
