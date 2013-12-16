Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Weekly and Monthly Pivot - script for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 35771
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Simple scripts that help trader draw a weekly and monthly pivot with support and resistance lines of current week or month.
Recommendations:
- Accompany the submitted code with a meaning-bearing name and a brief description.
- Attach a brief explanation to the code for users to make head or tail of it.
- Insert illustrating images where applicable.
Catcher Profit 1.0
This isn't an operating EA, but profit management EA.Symbol Label
Draws label of the chart symbol and Period. Any text size, color and position on chart.
OBJ_EDIT_Example
Example of working with OBJ_EDIT graphic object.Time indicator
Time indicator displays broker time and local computer time on the chart.