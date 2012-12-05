The Expert Advisor Exp_Arrows_Curves based on signals of the Arrows_Curves indicator. The signal is formed when a bar is closing if there is a new, color point or a cross. Color dots are signals for position opening and closing, while color crosses serves as signals only for position closing.

Place Arrows_Curves.ex5 compiled file to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.

Fig. 1. The instances of history of deals on the chart.

Testing results for 2011 at USDCHF H4:

Fig. 2. Charts of testing results