CSelectFile is a file selection graphical interface class. The class is created based on the Standard Library.

Class methods.

1. Create - creation of a graphical interface.



bool Create( long chart, string name, int x1, int y1, int x2, int y2)

2. ChartEvent - chart event handling, returns the status of pressed buttons: 0 - buttons are not pressed, 1 - ОК button is pressed, -1 - Cancel button is pressed.

3. Filename - getting the name of the selected file.

4. FileFlag - getting the flag of the file location.







Use:

1. Creation of a dynamic object CSelectFile *fs=new CSelectFile().

2. Creation of a graphical interface (fs.Create(...)).

3. Waiting for a file selection and pressing of the button on the interface panel fs.ChartEvent(...).

4. Getting the file name fs.Filename() and the file location flag fs.FileFlag().

5. Deleting the dynamic object (delete fs).