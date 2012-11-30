CodeBaseSections
iBBands_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
ibbands_htf.mq5 (9.17 KB) view
Bollinger Bands drawn using DRAW_SECTION style is a usual mean to draw ZigZag.

Time Frame on which it is calculated can be set in input parameters. That is why such an unusual style of drawing is used.

Fig.1 Indicator iBBands_HTF

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1093

