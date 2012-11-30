Watch how to download trading robots for free
iBBands_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Bollinger Bands drawn using DRAW_SECTION style is a usual mean to draw ZigZag.
Time Frame on which it is calculated can be set in input parameters. That is why such an unusual style of drawing is used.
Fig.1 Indicator iBBands_HTF
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1093
