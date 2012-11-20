CodeBaseSections
Universal_Investor - expert for MetaTrader 5

This Expert Advisor is rewritten from MQL4 and was originally published here https://www.mql5.com/en/code/8079 by its author Olek.  

How It Works

The operation of the Expert Advisor is based on exponential (EMA) and linear weighted (LWMA) moving averages. A buy position opens when EMA is above LWMA, while both MA's are going upward. A sell position opens when EMA is below LWMA, while both MA's are going downward.

When EMA gets lower than LWMA, a buy position is closed. When EMA gets higher than LWMA, a sell position is closed.

The lot size for positions to be opened can be fixed or proportional to free margin. There is an additional function to reduce the lot size at losses - the more consecutive losing trades, the smaller the lot size.

The image below shows the performance of the Expert Advisor in the strategy tester's visual mode.

 


Parameters

  • MovingPeriod - Smoothing period.
  • MaximumRisk - Risk (it is used if Lots=0).
  • Lots - Lot.
  • DecreaseFactor - Lot reduction factor after losing trades. 0 - reduction disabled. The smaller the value, the greater the reduction. Where it is impossible to reduce the lot size, the minimum lot position is opened.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1076

