ColorStochastic_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português 한국어 Français Italiano Türkçe
Standard Stochastic oscillator displayed as a cloud that can be located by setting the indicator timeframe value different from the chart one.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1020

PositionInfo PositionInfo

The simple indicator for displaying some relevant information about a position right in the chart window.

Exp_ATR_Trailing Exp_ATR_Trailing

The Expert Advisor moves Stop Loss of the open position along the border of the channel built using ATR_Trailing.

iMACD±ATR iMACD±ATR

MACD shifted for the trading range is used to determine a trend and overbought/oversold areas.

XprofuterDD XprofuterDD

XprofuterDD presents an attempt to predict the future price behavior.