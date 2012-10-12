Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
XprofuterOverlay - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 7718
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Real author:
Unknown
Everyone knows that it is impossible to forecast the future, especially on Forex market. But it does not prevent some developers from trying... XprofuterOverlay shows the line of possible price movement.
XprofuterOverlay
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1025
XprofuterDD
XprofuterDD presents an attempt to predict the future price behavior.iMACD±ATR
MACD shifted for the trading range is used to determine a trend and overbought/oversold areas.
Daily Range
This indicator calculates and shows daily highest and lowest prices, display them as two set of lines.Ask Bid Ticks
Ask Bid Ticks is a high-precision, real-time tick data solution for microstructure analysis (a tick data collector). It works with local computer time.