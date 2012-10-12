CodeBaseSections
Daily Range - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Liping Wang
12223
(19)
dailyrange.mq5 (2.85 KB)
This indicator calculates and shows daily highest and lowest prices, displays them as two set of lines.

It is a good example to show the usage of CopyTime(), CopyHigh(), CopyLow() functions and MqlDateTime data struct.

This indicator can only be applied to lower time frames than daily, like H4, H1, M30, ...

Daily Range


