Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Daily Range - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 12223
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
This indicator calculates and shows daily highest and lowest prices, displays them as two set of lines.
It is a good example to show the usage of CopyTime(), CopyHigh(), CopyLow() functions and MqlDateTime data struct.
This indicator can only be applied to lower time frames than daily, like H4, H1, M30, ...
XprofuterOverlay
XprofuterOverlay shows the line of the price future movement.XprofuterDD
XprofuterDD presents an attempt to predict the future price behavior.
Ask Bid Ticks
Ask Bid Ticks is a high-precision, real-time tick data solution for microstructure analysis (a tick data collector). It works with local computer time.ALGLIB - Numerical Analysis Library
ALGLIB math function library (v. 3.19) ported to MQL5.