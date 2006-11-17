CodeBaseSections
ang Zad(C) - indicator for MetaTrader 4

ang_Zad_2Ci.mq4 (1.97 KB)
The Indicator ang_Zad(C) helps to define the dominant trend.

External variable:
ki - a factor of the delay.

The Blue line changes at incrementations of the trends. Red - when decrease.




Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/10221

