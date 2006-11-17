Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
ang Zad(C) - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 18208
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The Indicator ang_Zad(C) helps to define the dominant trend.
External
variable:
ki - a factor of the delay.
The Blue line changes at incrementations of the trends. Red - when decrease.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/10221
ang PR (Din)-v1
Indicator ang_PR (Din)-v1 represents an indicator based on polynomial regression.ang AutoCh HL-v1
The Indicator ang_AutoCh_HL-v1 automatically forms up the equidistant price channel from givenned points.
ang AZad(C)
The Indicator ang_AZad(C) helps to define the dominant trend as ang_Zad(C).Contrarian trade MA
Contrarian trade using MA indicator And Trendfollow trade using Breakout system