指标

ang Zad(C) - MetaTrader 4脚本

The Indicator ang_Zad(C) helps to define the dominant trend.

External variable:
ki - a factor of the delay.

The Blue line changes at incrementations of the trends. Red - when decrease.



由MetaQuotes Ltd译自俄语
原代码： https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/10221

