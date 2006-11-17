请观看如何免费下载自动交易
加入我们粉丝页
The Indicator ang_Zad(C) helps to define the dominant trend.
External
variable:
ki - a factor of the delay.
The Blue line changes at incrementations of the trends. Red - when decrease.
由MetaQuotes Ltd译自俄语
原代码： https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/10221
