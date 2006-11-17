Join our fan page
ang PR (Din)-v1 - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- 19044
-
Indicator ang_PR (Din)-v1 represents an indicator based on polynomial regression.
External variables:
hours - initial amount of hours elapsed;
i - bar number, at which the right part of the indicator is anchored;
m - degree of regression.
If m = 1, then it is a linear regression. If m = 2, then it is a parabolic regression. If m = 3, then it is a cubic one. It makes no sense to use m exceeding 3.
After the indicator has been drawn, one can select the red circle in the left part of the line and drag it to the desired date. The chart will be re-drawn
when a new quote incomes. The right end remains anchored to value i.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/10202
The Indicator ang_AutoCh_HL-v1 automatically forms up the equidistant price channel from givenned points.Signal to noise filter
The purpose of this indicator is to identify market fases that have too small amplitudes. These fases are useless even for systems designed for trading ranges markets. When the green line is BELOW the gray line - DON'T trade.
The Indicator ang_Zad(C) helps to define the dominant trend.ang AZad(C)
The Indicator ang_AZad(C) helps to define the dominant trend as ang_Zad(C).