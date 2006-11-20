Watch how to download trading robots for free
Contrarian trade MA - expert for MetaTrader 4
Contrarian trade MA - expert for MetaTrader 4
Contrarian trade using MA indicator And Trendfollow trade using Breakout system.
The Advisor is adjusted on D1 timeframe and currency pair USDJPY.
ang AZad(C)
The Indicator ang_AZad(C) helps to define the dominant trend as ang_Zad(C).ang Zad(C)
The Indicator ang_Zad(C) helps to define the dominant trend.
Artificial Intelligence
Artificial Intelligence expert advisor.periodgen
Quckly generate histoircal data from any M1 data such as alpari for all time frames up to D1. Shift Time to suit your server.