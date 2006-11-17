Watch how to download trading robots for free
ang AutoCh HL-v1 - indicator for MetaTrader 4
The Indicator ang_AutoCh_HL-v1 automatically forms up the equidistant price channel from givenned points.
In the window of the indicator's characteristics:
Hours - an initial number hours back.
After drawing the indicator, it is possible to select any line and drag over the left end to necessary date, with receipts of the new quoting - a graph is drawn again. The Right end will remain clinging to the last importance.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/10191
Signal to noise filter
The purpose of this indicator is to identify market fases that have too small amplitudes. These fases are useless even for systems designed for trading ranges markets. When the green line is BELOW the gray line - DON'T trade.ZeroLagEA-AIP v0.0.4
The Expert Adviser ZeroLagEA-AIP v0.0.4 uses for calculation of the signal indicator ZeroLag MACD, which is an indicator Moving Average Convergence/Divergence, MACD with zero delay.
ang PR (Din)-v1
Indicator ang_PR (Din)-v1 represents an indicator based on polynomial regression.ang Zad(C)
The Indicator ang_Zad(C) helps to define the dominant trend.