CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Signal to noise filter - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Luis Guilherme Damiani | English 中文
Views:
44832
Rating:
(5)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance


The purpose of this indicator is to identify market fases that have too small amplitudes. These fases are useless even for systems designed for trading ranges markets. You will need other indicators. When the green line is BELOW the gray line - DON'T trade.


ZeroLagEA-AIP v0.0.4 ZeroLagEA-AIP v0.0.4

The Expert Adviser ZeroLagEA-AIP v0.0.4 uses for calculation of the signal indicator ZeroLag MACD, which is an indicator Moving Average Convergence/Divergence, MACD with zero delay.

DS Stochastic DS Stochastic

The Indicator DS_Stochastic presents an original Stochastic Oscillator (Stoch), in which aplying EMA smoothing.

ang AutoCh HL-v1 ang AutoCh HL-v1

The Indicator ang_AutoCh_HL-v1 automatically forms up the equidistant price channel from givenned points.

ang PR (Din)-v1 ang PR (Din)-v1

Indicator ang_PR (Din)-v1 represents an indicator based on polynomial regression.